Hitchin: 2024 General Election results
This is a new constituency with some areas of Central Bedfordshire, including Arlesey, Clifton, Henlow, Shefford and Stotfold, now part of the Hitchin seat.
The voter turnout in Hitchin was 69.45 per cent.
Elected: Alistair Strathern, Labour - 23,067
Sid Cordle, Christian Peoples Alliance – 181
Chris Lucas, Liberal Democrats – 4,913
Bim Afolami, Conservative – 14,958
Charles Bunker, Reform UK – 6,760
Will Lavin, Green Party – 2,631
Alistair Strathern was the MP for Mid Bedfordshire after winning the 2023 by-election. Due to boundary changes, Mr Strathern’s home is now in the new Hitchin constituency, he stood for the seat here to remain a “local” MP.
The new MP for Hitchin said: “Thank you. An incredible privilege to have been entrusted to represent our towns and villages in Parliament.
“Hitchin voted for change, and the hard work to deliver it begins now.
Live: general election 2024 - results in full from across UK
Key Events
The country today
Sunak resigns
Here’s what he said as he stepped down as Tory leader
It won't be done today
There will be no final result in the UK General Election on Friday because of a count in the Highlands restarting on Saturday morning.
Labour's day ahead
Sir Keir Starmer is expected to appoint his whole Cabinet on Friday, Labour’s national campaign chief has said.
Pat McFadden told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Keir Starmer will get on with appointing his Cabinet, which we expect to be done by the end of today.
“Certainly the whole Cabinet. That Cabinet will meet tomorrow. And he will have to quickly allocate those responsibilities, give his new Cabinet their marching orders and then there’s big international events coming.
“We have a Nato summit next week. That will be his first moment on the international stage. And while he’s doing that, he will want his new Cabinet to get on with it pretty quickly.”
Sunak to make statement
Outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to make a statement at about 10.30am, Downing Street has said.
He will then travel to Buckingham Palace for an audience with the King, where he is expected to formally tender his resignation.
Then it is Sir Keir Starmer’s turn to see the King at the palace. He will be appointed as the country’s next prime minister and asked to form an administration.
Sir Keir will then be driven to Downing Street to address the nation for the first time as prime minister at around 12.20pm.
Timings are subject to change, No 10 said.
Updated numbers
After 641 constituency results had been declared, Labour had won 410 seats with a 33.9% share of the vote.
The Conservatives had 119 seats and a 23.7% vote share.
The Liberal Democrats had won in 71 constituencies with 12.3% of the overall vote, while Reform UK had 14.3% of the vote, translating to success in four seats.
The SNP has eight seats, Plaid Cymru is on four, Sinn Fein has seven and the DUP has four.
The Green Party had 6.8% of the votes and four seats.
Outside Tory leadership contender loses
Tory minister Steve Baker said “thank God I’m a free man” after he was ousted from his Wycombe seat.
The self-styled “Brexit hardman”, who had signalled his intention to launch a Tory leadership bid after the election, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I fought this to win it and I wanted to do my duty and continue. But I am today, thank God, a free man.
“Try being elected to Parliament and you’ll understand. I am able now to resume my life and that is going to be a great blessing to me.
“So I’m afraid I will be honest with the public. Thank God I’m a free man.”
Truss gone
Former prime minister Liz Truss has lost her Norfolk South West seat to Labour.
Tory big beast survives - this is his take
Outgoing Home Secretary James Cleverly has warned “there is nothing honourable in presenting simple and thin solutions to challenging and complex problems”.
The Braintree MP, who has held his seat, said: “This has been a very difficult night for my party and losing the position of government of this country is painful, but it is the nature of our democracy that it happens.
“And when it happens it is incumbent upon I suppose all parties, but particularly the party leaving government, to listen carefully to what the voters are telling us.
“I am not going to rush to any quick judgments. I think the right thing to do is be thoughtful and take a short period of time to really assess what the voters are telling us, but it is clear that, when you see the vote share of the traditional main parties of government, that many voters are disillusioned with all of us.
“And we should take that on board.
“I think it is also right that we have the humility to recognise that there is nothing honourable in presenting simple and thin solutions to challenging and complex problems, and the world is a difficult and dangerous place, and we have to respond to that.”
After 600 seats...
With 600 constituency results declared, Labour has won 395 seats with a 34.6% share of the vote.
The Conservatives have 103 seats and a 23.2% vote share.
The Liberal Democrats have 63 constituencies with 11.8% of the overall vote, while Reform UK has 14.4% of the vote, translating to success in four seats.
The SNP has seven seats, Plaid Cymru is on four, Sinn Fein has seven and the DUP four.
The Green Party has 6.9% of the votes and four seats.
From the Green point of view, do the maths - just under a third of the Tory vote share yet 99 fewer seats. More than half of the Lib Dem vote share and yet 59 fewer seats.