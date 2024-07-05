Outgoing Home Secretary James Cleverly has warned “there is nothing honourable in presenting simple and thin solutions to challenging and complex problems”.

The Braintree MP, who has held his seat, said: “This has been a very difficult night for my party and losing the position of government of this country is painful, but it is the nature of our democracy that it happens.

Former Home Secretary James Cleverly Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

“And when it happens it is incumbent upon I suppose all parties, but particularly the party leaving government, to listen carefully to what the voters are telling us.

“I am not going to rush to any quick judgments. I think the right thing to do is be thoughtful and take a short period of time to really assess what the voters are telling us, but it is clear that, when you see the vote share of the traditional main parties of government, that many voters are disillusioned with all of us.

“And we should take that on board.