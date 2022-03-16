Give views on keeping Biggleswade connected through sustainable travel corridor

Plans to encourage more cycling and walking in Biggleswade in the future are being shared with residents for comment.

Central Bedfordshire Council, in partnership with Homes England and Biggleswade Town Council, is exploring options to connect existing and new communities in Biggleswade via a new sustainable travel corridor.

Together with partners, the council would like to develop ideas on how to connect the town centre, train station and new transport interchange with the planned new east of Biggleswade Garden Village and the countryside park it will include. This would improve local travel choices beyond the use of cars and enhance the quality of life, health, and wellbeing of communities.

The council is seeking views from residents on the proposals. An online survey is open until April 8, 2022 for people to complete, and is an opportunity for people to say what benefits this might bring to Biggleswade. Comments can also be provided by email to: [email protected]Alongside a survey, a special community engagement event called ‘Biggleswade Moves’ is taking place at The Orchard Community Centre with key speakers and a workshop on Friday, March 25 (1.30pm-5pm) and a high-street pop up and scheduled walks available on Saturday, March 26 (1pm-4.30pm). Residents will have the opportunity to understand the plans in more detail, speak with the team working on the project and help shape the direction of future travel improvements in Biggleswade.

Councillor Kevin Collins, Executive Member for Planning and Regeneration: “This is a great step forward for a sustainable travel corridor in Biggleswade, which would be the first of its kind in Central Bedfordshire.

“We’re keen to create safe and alternative ways for residents to move around our towns and villages. Supporting the wellbeing of all our residents is also important and we hope to achieve this by creating sustainable infrastructure, improving air quality, and providing more green spaces for people to enjoy. We welcome residents’ feedback and engagement on the plans.”