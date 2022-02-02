Have your say about the future of Sandy and its countryside

Have your say about the future of Sandy's green areas.

Sandy Town Council and Sandy Neighbourhood Plan group have teamed up with Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity (BedsRCC) to give residents the chance to have their say to influence development and suggest enhancements to the town and its surrounding countryside.

As part of the Neighbourhood Plan, they are updating a ‘Green Infrastructure (GI) Plan’ that was first produced in 2010.

Swans on the Ivel. Photo: Sandy Town Council.

A Sandy Neighbourhood Plan group spokeswoman, said: "Ideas for local environmental improvements put forward by local residents in the 2010 plan contributed to the creation of the Sandy Green Wheel, a great community asset which is enjoyed by many people.

"We want your input again to identify further desired enhancements to our green spaces, access routes, habitats and heritage features.

"We are inviting local residents to help us update the GI Plan which will be used to inform policies in the Neighbourhood Plan; a legally binding planning document.

"As well as seeking comments on the original GI plan and ideas for additional projects and enhancements, we also want local residents to identify which green spaces are most important to the community, so that we can seek to protect and enhance them for future generations."

A dedicated Sandy GI Page has been created at: www.bedsrcc.org.uk/sandygiplanResidents can visit this webpage to read more information on the GI Plan and access the online survey, which can also be accessed via: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/SandyGIPlanUpdateThese pages can also be accessed via https://linktr.ee/sandybedsNP or by using the QR code.

In addition to the online information and survey there is a ‘drop in’ opportunity at the Sandy Town Council’s offices, Cambridge Road, Sandy, this Saturday (February 5) from 11am until 2pm.

During this time you will be able to view paper copies of the maps, ask any questions you have, and complete or take home a paper copy of the survey.