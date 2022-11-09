Have your say on parking standards in Central Beds – including the number of parking spaces, for new residential and commercial developments.

As part of Central Bedfordshire Council’s sustainability drive, it is investing in infrastructure and measures that provide alternatives to car use but also recognises that the car remains the preferred choice of travel for many people. A consultation on a new supplementary planning document that will set out the required parking standards for new developments is now under way. The document covers cycle parking, car parking, disabled parking, powered-two-wheeler parking and operational parking requirements.

Councillor Kevin Collins, Executive Member for Planning and Regeneration said: “A well planned and managed approach to parking can help make our local communities better places to live, work and visit. Providing sufficient parking for new developments will also help avoid parked vehicles dominating streets or preventing access for pedestrians and cyclists. We’re also encouraging active travel being built into the design of new developments to promote more sustainable and healthier choices like walking and cycling for shorter journeys and public transport for longer journeys.”

Car park. Image: Lisa Ferguson

You can have your say on the proposed standards until Thursday, January 5, by visiting: www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/consultations. Alternatively, responses may be sent by email to [email protected] or by post to: Strategic Transport, C/O Strategic Growth, Central Bedfordshire Council, Priory House, Monks Walk, Chicksands, Shefford, Bedfordshire, SG17 5TQ.