Have your say on plans for up to 100 new homes in Shefford

An aerial view of the site. Image: Catesby Estates.

People are invited to have their say on proposals for up to 100 new homes in Shefford.

Catesby Estates envisions "a range of house sizes and types" – with one to four bed homes on land off Stanford Road – and is preparing to submit an outline planning application to Central Bedfordshire Council.

It is inviting the community to share their thoughts. The closing date for feedback is May 11.

A Catesby Estates spokeswoman, said: "We want to work collaboratively and openly with local residents before working up final plans."

An illustrative masterplan. Image: Catesby Estates.

The proposals will include new footpaths and cycle routes, as well as areas for play and recreation.

It is suggested that up to 30 per cent of the homes are classed as affordable.

The proposal states: "This site is approximately 4.19 hectares with part of the site previously occupied by two warehouses in the west which have now been demolished.

"This part of the site is classed as brownfield (previously developed land) with the remainder classed as greenfield (land that has not been previously built on).

"The proposals respect and enhance the existing green and blue landscape, providing ample green space to the south along the River Ivel Navigation."

The plans state that the "important views to Shefford Windmill and its relationship to the town" will also be acknowledged.

Access is proposed via priority T-junction from Stanford Road (at the northern site boundary) with the existing 30-40 mph speed limit change relocated accordingly to the east of the access junction.

Regarding ecology, the website states: "The southern part of the site is located within the Biodiversity Network and the River Ivel is identified as a Priority Habitat Chalk River and forms part of the River Flit County Wildlife Site (CWS).

"The River Ivel will be suitably buffered and protected from potential impacts caused by the development. The opportunity exists to enhance the river and improve its value for biodiversity through riparian buffer planting and removal of invasive species.

"The hedgerows, which qualify as Priority Habitat and will be retained as far as possible.

"The site provides potential to support a range of wildlife, including bats, badgers, reptiles and breeding birds."

You can submit feedback via the website, email, by calling 01788 726810 or via post (no stamp required) to "freepost: CATESBY ESTATES".

