Have your say on the future of Biggleswade's Neighbourhood Plan

Biggleswade Town Council is inviting residents to get involved and have their say on its Neighbourhood Plan.

And it will be holding drop-in sessions to give residents the chance to discuss the plans with councillors and town council officers.

The council is in the process of producing a plan for the parish area, which will allow the community to play a more prominent role in its future, giving it the power to create a shared vision and policies that will shape its development and growth.

Biggleswade Town Centre. Photo: Biggleswade Town Council.

Once adopted, it will sit alongside the Local Plan prepared by Central Bedfordshire Council.

A Biggleswade Town Council spokeswoman, said: "Its role is to expand, extend or amplify the policies in the Local Plan but not to oppose or contradict them.

"An adopted Neighbourhood Plan carries significant weight in determining future planning applications located in or affecting the parish."

Biggleswade Town Council held public engagement exercises for the Biggleswade Neighbourhood Plan in March 2019 and March 2021.

Consultation QR code.

A questionnaire accompanied both public engagement exercises, and drop-in sessions were held at the town council offices and the Orchard Community Centre.

The spokeswoman added: "The questionnaire responses to both engagement events were analysed and have helped formulate the current Neighbourhood Plan document.

"Biggleswade Town Council is now undertaking a Regulation 14 Consultation to gather feedback on the Neighbourhood Plan document."

The Regulation 14 Consultation is a statutory six-week consultation, which will run until Monday, November 8.

Feedback received will be reviewed and modifications will be made to the Neighbourhood Plan.

The questionnaire can be completed online by using the following questionnaire link: https://biggleswadetowncouncil.gov.uk/biggleswade-neighbourhood-plan/ or by using the QR code.

Alternatively, a paper copy of the questionnaire can be posted out to your address - please email Biggleswade Town Council on [email protected] or call 01767 313134 to request a paper copy of the questionnaire to be posted to you. The completed questionnaire can then be returned using the freepost envelope provided.

Biggleswade Town Council will also be holding nine drop-in sessions to give members of the public an opportunity to discuss the Neighbourhood Plan Regulation 14 document with councillors and town council officers:

Tuesday, October 5, 10am – 2pm and 4pm – 8pm in The Orchard Community Centre, Sullivan Court.

Tuesday, October 12, 10am – 2pm and 4pm – 8pm in The Orchard Community Centre, Sullivan Court.

Thursday, October 14, 10am – 2pm and 4pm – 8pm in the Town Council offices, Saffron Road.

Saturday, October 16, 10am – 4pm in Biggleswade Market Square.

Thursday, October 21, 10am – 2pm and 4pm – 8pm in the Town Council offices, Saffron Road.