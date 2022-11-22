Here's how Biggleswade clubs and charities can apply for grant to support community
Apply by December 31
Biggleswade Town Council is inviting community clubs and charities to apply for a grant.
All applications will be considered “without prejudice on an individual basis” and organisations are invited to apply for the September to December cycle. The deadline for requests December 31.
A town council spokesman said: "We acknowledge the significant contribution that community clubs, charities and other organisations make to enrich and improve the quality of life of so many residents. The town council has a grants application process and is pleased to receive applications for financial assistance from these groups when it is apparent that Biggleswade residents will benefit from the support provided."
To apply, complete the application form on the council’s website or request this by email to [email protected] .
Completed forms should be sent to: Biggleswade Town Council, The Old Court House, 4 Saffron Road, Biggleswade, SG18 8DL. You can also email: [email protected] or call the office on 01767 313134 for help and more information.