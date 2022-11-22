Here's how Biggleswade clubs and charities can apply for grant to support community

Biggleswade Town Council is inviting community clubs and charities to apply for a grant.

All applications will be considered “without prejudice on an individual basis” and organisations are invited to apply for the September to December cycle. The deadline for requests December 31.

A town council spokesman said: "We acknowledge the significant contribution that community clubs, charities and other organisations make to enrich and improve the quality of life of so many residents. The town council has a grants application process and is pleased to receive applications for financial assistance from these groups when it is apparent that Biggleswade residents will benefit from the support provided."

Biggleswade. Image: Mayor Councillor Grant Fage.

To apply, complete the application form on the council’s website or request this by email to [email protected] .