Here's your chance to tell councillors which roads and pavements in Biggleswade area need improving

Independent councillors in the Biggleswade area are calling on residents to let them know which roads and pavements need repairing.

The Central Bedfordshire Councillors want to know which areas should be high on the priority list next year. The improvements would most likely take place between May and October 2023, so that harsher winter weather cannot undo the work.

Cllr Simon Ford, of Sandy ward, said: “I’m putting together a list of the locations which need the most attention, and I’m asking residents to let me know about the locations they think need some work. If you'd like to put roads or pavements forward for the Sandy Ward, covering, Sandy, Blunham and Beeston, get in touch via email or social media.”

Councillor Wye inspects a local road in Sutton. Image: Cllrs Wye and Zerny.

Councillor Hayley Whitaker, of Biggleswade South, said: “Biggleswade has more than its fair share of problems with poor road surfaces and pavements. If residents want to see improvements, as part of next year’s plans, I’d encourage them to drop me an email with more details. If it’s something that requires more urgent attention, it should be reported via FixMyStreet.”

Councillor Steven Watkins, of Biggleswade North, said: “It’s incredibly important for residents to report roads and pavements in need of repair to their local councillor because it is our role to ensure that their council tax money is directed in the most appropriate way, and we can lobby for improvements on their behalf.”

Cllr Adam Zerny, of Potton ward, said: "Last year people rightly said improvements were needed on roads like Newtown and Biggleswade Road in Potton and as a result CBC was able to include these in the current plan."

Cllr Wye, representing Potton ward, added: "Of course, we push the council to make repairs all year round. For example, I secured temporary repairs at the ford in Sutton with a promise to totally resurface the crumbling road by the end of November, and I am pleased we can get urgent action when it is needed.”