'Hundreds' of potholes near Biggleswade will 'inevitably cause fatal accident'

Potholes could lead to "a fatal accident" on a road near Biggleswade claim residents, as many cars fall victim to its 'craters'.

A large number of potholes have been reported along the stretch of Edworth Road via FixMyStreet.com, with a "particulary nasty" one located near the bridge over the railway.

It is claimed that several motorists have fallen victim to this "A3 sized" hole in January alone, while it is feared that the many potholes along the stretch are an ‘accident waiting to happen’.

The damaged wheel. Image: David McGrath.

Motorist and Langford resident, David McGrath, claimed: "My wife and I were travelling up along the road and we came to the humpback bridge, but we hit a pothole which damaged our left front wheel. The bridge has a single track either side, it's very narrow, so even if you could see the pothole you can't swerve or you will hit oncoming traffic coming up over the blind bridge. But it happened to us at about 5pm and it was dark; there's no lighting there.

"On the [Central Bedfordshire] council website, you will see that on that stretch of road there's hundreds of repairs that need carrying out, and dozens of sets of potholes. What happened to us could have been a lot worse. It's extremely dangerous and my bet is that there will inevitably be some sort of fatal accident."

One of Mr McGrath's front tyres and wheels were damaged, so he visited the team at Langford Service Garage. The bill came to over £300, and Mr McGrath believes that CBC should be paying compensation to all drivers affected.

Meanwhile, Russell Gunn, the garage proprietor, claimed that many motorists have been affected: "The main problem is on the Edworth Road. They [CBC] did a repair all down that road about six weeks ago, which is an absoloutely ridiculous repair. It lasted about ten days. I've no idea what they did, but it was the incorrect method. The worst pothole is just over the railway bridge, it must be the size of an A3 bit of paper and three inches deep."

Mr Gunn says that in the last month he has repaired "too many cars to count" because of the potholes, which buckle alloy wheels, and three this past weekend. [January 14].

Cold weather across the country has impacted road conditions, causing more potholes and other road defects.

A council statement said: “Despite the difficult conditions we are working hard to keep the network safe. Where a defect is unsafe and poses a serious risk to the public repairs will be made as quickly as possible. Our aim is to carry these repairs out as long-lasting repairing however, during periods of very wet and cold weather it may be necessary to carry out an emergency ‘out of hours’ repair to make the defect safe.

“Since the beginning of the financial year (1 April 2022) we have fixed 1800 potholes along with 89 carriageway schemes. A lot of this work may not have happened if you didn’t report it on Fix My Street. If you know of any issues on our network, please report them on Fix My street and we will investigate further.”

