Investing in Sandy leisure facilities – let CBC know your thoughts

Central Bedfordshire Council and Sandy Town Council would like to hear the local communities’ views on proposals to improve the leisure offer in Sandy.

The consultation seeks views on the proposed extension of the Jenkins pavilion at Sunderland Road Recreation Ground, Sandy.

The proposals will enable more people to "access high quality sports facilities".

The proposed extension would provide:

· two full size, purpose-built exercise studios

· larger gym (approximately 55 stations)

· a flexible studio space for spin bikes and other activities

· reception, office, accessible toilets and lift

The public consultation runs for eight weeks from Tuesday, June 29, to Tuesday, August 24, and is available on the council's website.

Paper copies of the consultation summary document and questionnaires can be requested by emailing: [email protected]

Executive Member for Health & Wellbeing and Communities, Councillor Tracey Stock said: “We want to be able to provide the very best facilities for our communities, so it’s important that we hear directly from our residents about what they would like to see in this new facility and help shape the final outcome.”

“Supporting healthy communities is a priority for the Council and investing in high quality facilities is an example of our commitment to the health and wellbeing agenda.”

Sandy Town Mayor, Cllr Martin Pettitt said: "Sandy Town Council members have welcomed the proposed financial investment in Sandy's leisure provision having voted unanimously to support the proposals in principle. I am keen to reaffirm that support and emphasise that the Town Council is keen to work in partnership with Central Bedfordshire Council to progress the scheme and work together initially through the upcoming period of consultation. This will involve local residents, sports clubs, organisations and others, to listen, question, understand and react so as to ensure the proposed investment brings about the best possible outcome for our community."