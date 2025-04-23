'It sets a dangerous precedent': Community hits back against fly-tipping in Biggleswade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Biggleswade councillor and business have hit back at unsightly fly-tipping in the town.

Central Bedfordshire Councillor Grant Fage (Biggleswade East) and Maxwells Hair and Beauty Salon, are fed up of seeing "cans, black bags, and overflowing Biffa bins" that line the north side Bonds Lane.

Maxwells said it had tried to report the issue a couple of times but had "no success", while Councillor Fage says the issue was reported via the FixMyStreet app in November – but that the case "time lapsed" in February "without any sign of investigation or clearance".

Central Bedfordshire Council says that it launched a full investigation into fly-tipping and that the waste had come from nearby businesses. Its officers will now be following up with those involved.

Fly-tipping down Bonds Lane. Image: Councillor Grant Fage.

Ian Hendry, director of Maxwells Hair & Beauty Ltd, claimed: "Near the salon there is a backstreet where people are dumping waste.

"There are 12 bins there for local businesses (we have one for recycling and two for general waste), but people or other businesses are dumping whatever they like.

"We have seen cans of cooking oil, an empty fridge, electrical bits, nappies, baby changing waste – a mix of industrial waste as well as rubbish from people's homes.

"It's gradually got worse over the past couple of months. We've never seen anything as blatant as this before."

Mr Hendry questioned whether the recent booking system introduced for Central Bedfordshire Council tidy tips was putting people off visiting.

Meanwhile, Councillor Fage claimed that with the introduction of FixMyStreet a few years ago, he expected to see "some more accountability".

Councillor Fage told the Chronicle: "I’m continuing to work with council officers to understand why fly tipping cases have been closed without investigation, and then why when councillors follow up there is limited will for the waste to be removed and the offenders penalised.

"It is possible that some of the waste pre-dates existing businesses on Hitchin Street or that some has been dumped by others who are capitalising on an untidy corner of town.

"Nonetheless, allowing waste to remain dumped on Central Beds land, with no consequences for those who left it there, sets a dangerous precedent in encouraging other wrongdoers who think that fly tipping is acceptable. It is not.”

A council spokesperson said: “When we were first made aware of fly-tipped waste in November 2024, our team acted quickly to clear the site. When more waste later appeared in the same area, we launched a full investigation.

"Evidence confirmed the waste came from nearby businesses.

"Businesses are legally responsible for disposing of their commercial waste correctly. We want to be clear: any future incidents of fly-tipping – by businesses or residents – will be investigated.

"Where breaches of the law are found, enforcement action will be taken and penalties imposed. Our officers will now be following up with those involved to ensure they understand and comply with their obligations.

"For information, Household Waste and Recycling Centres are provided for Central Bedfordshire residents to dispose of household waste free of charge.”

