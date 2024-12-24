'It will cause chaos': Petition aims to stop temporary closure of Biggleswade's Dunton Lane

Lucy: "The changes will affect a few hundred Dunton residents for whom Biggleswade is a lifeline." Pictured: Dunton Lane. Image: Google.

A petition aims to stop the temporary closure of Biggleswade's Dunton Lane – which is described as “a crucial lifeline" for many.

The change.org campaign has already reached nearly 200 signatures, and hopes to persuade Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) to reconsider plans to shut the road from January to March.

The roadworks are so cables for the town's new substation can be laid – but residents claim it will cause "chaos”, with longer, "dangerous" alternative routes – and higher fuel costs.

CBC has apologised for the "disruption", but says that due to the nature of the works a full closure is required.

Petition founder, Lucy Scott, a Dunton resident, claimed: "We were not given much notice about the plans – there was no time to potentially get things changed.

"It's that feeling that you have a small voice – no ability to make an impact.

"The diversion adds an extra 10 to 15 minutes to your journey – it's more fuel, and more expensive.

"And the country roads and entrance to A1 [south of Dunton] are not geared up for volume of traffic

"The country roads are very muddy in winter, it's dark, and people speed. It's a terrible area for signal if you get stuck."

She added: "The road from the A1 up to Millow has been affected multiple times – and closed off – due to burst pipes. If that happens during the works, that's a big problem."

Lucy claims that villagers only found out very recently via councillors' posts on Facebook, which was "a big shock".

She also wondered whether the country roads towards Sutton – described as "treacherous" – could be gritted.

She claimed: "The power plant will not benefit Dunton residents – yet they have to suffer the consequences.

"We are told that other solutions – overnight working (too dark), and temporary traffic lights won't work."

A CBC spokesman, said: "We will begin installing new underground cables to enable the first connections for the new substation in Biggleswade. This is the latest milestone in delivering £70m of government funding for power, education, rail and road infrastructure to support the town’s growth.

"The new substation will not only contribute to reducing environmental impacts, but also attract new investment, create jobs and drive sustainable growth in the area, underlining our commitment to preparing Biggleswade for its future.

"Due to the nature of these works, and the route that the cables need to take along Dunton Lane, this will require a full road closure. Dunton Lane will therefore be closed for 10 weeks, beginning on January 10.

"We know this will cause disruption, for which we apologise. We will always try and complete our works as quickly and safely as possible, and we thank the local community for their patience and understanding. Our contractors will put up advance notice signs to let local road users know of the traffic road closure and diversion route.

"During the closure of Dunton Lane, bus connections to schools will be maintained, as will links between Biggleswade/Potton and local villages. The school journey departure times will not change, and the links to/from the villages are at the same frequency with amended departure timings. Note that journey times will be a little longer.

"The amended timetable will be published on the Grant Palmer website."