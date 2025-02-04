'It's still a very emotive subject': Extra Ordinary Meeting to discuss future of Sandye Place postponed

Sandy Town Council has postponed its Extra Ordinary Meeting to discuss the future of Sandye Place.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheduled Extra Ordinary Meeting (EOM) on Wednesday, February 12, has been postponed with a new date yet to be confirmed - but it is likely to take place during the week commencing March 17.

The meeting aims to discuss a paper that Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) is preparing about the future of Sandye Place - with fears that it will propose that the "much cherished" community space could be lost to housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Nigel Aldis (Pinnacle ward) claimed: "We believe that CBC is going to issue a paper which will be along the same lines as a consultation that it aired before.

The site has been empty since the school closed in 2019.

"The public reaction at the thought of the site covered in housing was not well received [last year]. Sandye Place is part of the social life of the town and much cherished by many people.

"We are looking to gauge public opinion. It is still a very emotive subject."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the time, Cllr Aldis claimed: "Gone forever will be the home of the annual carnival, the garden and craft show, and other major events like the Coronation Big Lunch.

"There will be no location for an improved GP centre, a museum, meeting rooms, leisure hall, swimming pool or any of the other venues on the local wish list."

However, in June the report regarding the consultation was scrapped – and deferred for a fresh report to be compiled by Central Bedfordshire Council officers.

At the time, the report to the local authority’s executive was dubbed “absolutely ill considered and ill thought through” by a Conservative councillor and also criticised by Independent CBC councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, as the matter rears its head again – and a fresh paper is due – Sandy Town Council is hoping that the community will rally together to protect Sandye Place – which is proudly described as the town's "jewel in the crown" by mayor Councillor Joanna Hewitt.

A Sandy Town Council spokeswoman said: "The postponement has been driven by a decision at Central Bedfordshire Council not to take its paper regarding the future of the Sandye Place site to its Executive Team until its meeting on April 1 – and not in February as first anticipated.

"We appreciate residents who have expressed interest in attending. We are still asking others interested in attending the meeting to please register their intent by emailing [email protected] or calling 01767 681 491 by Friday, March 14.

"The date, venue and time for the EOM will be confirmed and publicised accordingly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate the community’s understanding.

"There will be more updates on the future of Sandye Place to follow as Sandy Town Council and Ward Councillors fight to safeguard this community asset."

The agenda and meeting papers for this EOM will be published a week ahead of time on the Sandy Town Council website.