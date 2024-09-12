Local Plan: Last chance to share your thoughts on future of Central Bedfordshire

"Don’t miss the chance to share your views on the new Local Plan for Central Bedfordshire" – that was the message from the leader of the council as he took to the streets to find out what’s important to local people.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monday, September 23, will see the window close on a 10-week conversation that will start to shape the future of new homes, jobs and infrastructure, recreation and leisure, transport, local facilities, and green spaces in the area over the years ahead.

Last week, Councillor Adam Zerny, leader of Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC), met with people living and working in Biggleswade to hear first-hand what they think about where they live, and what the Local Plan should look like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Zerny said: “Before we consider where development might take place, we want to know what matters to local people. This feedback gives us the best chance of reflecting the community’s needs and aspirations throughout the process.

Councillor Adam Zerny and the council logo. Images supplied by Cllr Zerny and Central Bedfordshire Council.

“We know new homes will be needed – young people will want to get on the housing ladder; others will want to be near local schools and facilities as they create their first family homes; and people downsizing will want to stay close to their roots.

“But we also know there has been much housebuilding in our area and it’s important plans for the future ensure the right facilities and services, the roads and public transport, and new or improved green spaces that people want to see.

“We want this Local Plan to be done gradually to ensure it’s something the public can support. Getting involved at this stage is vital if you want to help shape the future of where you live – that’s why I’m encouraging everyone to take part before the deadline on September 23.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local Plans, prepared by a local planning authority in consultation with its community, set out a vision and a framework for the future development of an area.

For more information about the Local Plan, and to share your thoughts, ideas and views, visit the council’s website.

Paper copies are also available in Central Bedfordshire libraries. People can also sign up for updates via email and a dedicated WhatsApp news channel from the website.