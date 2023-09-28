Mid Bedfordshire by-election: Air pollution key topic for Prince Ankit Love who is standing as 'no label' candidate

Prince Ankit Love, Emperor of India is standing to highlight his "dissatisfaction with the government's action on the air pollution pandemic"

Prince Ankit Love, Emperor of India. Image supplied by the candidate

Prince Ankit Love, Emperor of India, is standing in next month’s Mid Bedfordshire by-election to highlight his “dissatisfaction with the government’s action on the air pollution pandemic.”

“The Supreme Court in April 2016 gave a judgement that government ministers should be in no doubt for [the] immediate action on the issue,” he said.

“This is a big concern for me again, because air pollution is a post-industrial massive threat to our civilization. Thirty thousand people die each year in the UK from air pollution.

“People say ‘oh it costs too much to change the fossil fuel system here’, but I completely disagree. If you look at the data from places like Stanford etc on the financial implications of this, it’s a five trillion [USD] cost in healthcare issues, early deaths, loss of productivity.

“They’ve been able to value global economies losing five trillion a year, so if with Covid you could lock the whole world for far fewer deaths…why is civilization not able to address this?

“You don’t need to invent a vaccine, technology already exists to bring everyone to fossil fuel zero. We need to evolve a little bit more conceptually as a civilization and address this.”

Mr Ankit Love said is standing as a “candidate with no label”.

“There is a difference between being an Independent and no label, and that is a conscious choice, it has a different meaning,” he said.

“No label is somebody who’s more open-minded as in that they can see value in other parties too.

“They’re not fully independent of everybody where they could be inclined to work with someone at the right opportunity. What I’m trying to say is I would like to work with everybody because I think a lot of party politics generally, and I think philosophically, is not efficient any more to take civilization to the next chapter.

“I think it becomes focused too much on jealousy when it’s so argumentative [politics] is not collaborative enough to get solutions for fine tuning civilization.”