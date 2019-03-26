Minister Alistair Burt resigns over latest Brexit row

In another tumultuous week in Parliament, the MP covering Chronicle country has resigned.

North East Bedfordshire MP Alistair Burt, who was Minister of State for the Middle East, resigned yesterday evening.

In a statement he said: “With great sadness I resigned from the Government last night.

“Having accepted the result of the Referendum, I have worked and voted consistently for the best outcome for the country and constituency, which is to leave the EU with a good arrangement for the future.

“Despite the best and determined efforts of the Prime Minister, her Agreement with the EU continues to be rejected by Parliament. We are running out of time for an alternative, and the risk of leaving without a deal, and continuing serious and disruptive uncertainty is affecting the U.K. profoundly.

“Parliament should seek urgently to resolve the situation by considering alternatives freely, without the instruction of party whips, and Government should adopt any feasible outcome as its own in order to progress matters. I did not believe the Government was prepared to do that, so had to vote to ensure this happens.

“I remain a supporter of the Conservative Government, and the Prime Minister. But we have to come to a conclusion for the country’s sake.”