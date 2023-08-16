They want to know what you think

A national radio station is coming to Mid Bedfordshire this week – and wants to speak with the constituents of ‘absent’ MP Nadine Dorries.

LBC is set to visit Dorries’ constituency on Thursday ahead of a segment with presenter Nick Ferrari about the MP – who pledged to resign with “immediate effect” on June 9.

Left, LBC political reporter Henry Riley, and Nadine Dorries MP (Photos by LBC and Leon Neal/Getty Images)

She last spoke in Parliament on June 7, 2022.

LBC Political reporter Henry Riley said: “During her maiden speech in May 2005, Nadine Dorries told MPs “I will use the House to highlight the concerns of my constituents and what matters to them most”. She added “I promise to do my best and to base everything that I do on integrity… I will always do my best for the people of Mid-Bedfordshire”.

"What has also left some constituents seething, is that it has been over two months since Nadine Dorries pledged to resign with “immediate effect”. Whatever your definition of ‘immediate effect’, I’d suggest that her interpretation might be stretching it.

“It is also frustrating for many here that whilst this has been going on, she has been highly visible in the media, with a weekly column in a national newspaper in addition to a weekly TV programme.

"LBC analysis also shows that since she last uttered a word in Parliament, Nadine Dorries has likely earned more than £160,000 with her salary as an MP, as well as her Register of Members Interests (with this figure not including any income she has earned through her column or TV show).

“Just earlier this week the Party Chairman Greg Hands was here campaigning for their new “amazing Conservative candidate”, whilst their current Conservative MP is refusing to budge over a row regarding a peerage.”