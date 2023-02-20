New management operator wins 10-year contract for Biggleswade and Sandy leisure facilities

A new management operator has been announced for leisure facilities in Biggleswade and Sandy.

From April 1, Everyone Active will begin running the Central Bedfordshire Council's (CBC's) six leisure centres including Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre in Biggleswade and Sandy Sports Centre. The operator will be taking over from Stevenage Leisure Limited (SLL) and has been awarded a 10-year contract.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A CBC spokesman said: "The council continues to invest significantly in new leisure provision currently working on the delivery of exciting new leisure centres in Houghton Regis and Leighton Linslade, together with the expansion of facilities at the Jenkins Pavilion in Sandy. Having a single experienced provider managing the leisure centres and theatres will offer a consistent service that is customer-focused and engaged with the needs of the community."

Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre

During the transition, memberships, classes and lessons will continue as normal and booked tickets to theatre shows and performances will remain valid.

Dan Hicks, Everyone Active’s regional contract manager, said: “The fantastic centres within this contract are so important for health and wellbeing in local communities and, with plenty of exciting developments in the pipeline, we are incredibly privileged to be chosen to manage them."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor Tracey Stock, Executive Member for Health and Wellbeing, added: “We look forward to working closely with Everyone Active, our new leisure centre operator, to make the most of our wide range of leisure facilities so they continue to offer something for everyone across Central Bedfordshire."