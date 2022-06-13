New MOT test stations in Sandy and Houghton Regis opened by Central Beds Council - offering 'exceptional value'

The council will provide MOTs on Class 4, 5 and 7 vehicles, ranging from cars and mobile homes to mini-buses and goods vehicles, along with hybrid and electric vehicles.

It will also carry out annual compliance tests for Hackney Carriage and Private Hire vehicles (taxis) and use the modern stations to maintain and test its own fleet of vehicles which will "save money and ensure roadworthiness and passenger safety".

Located at the Thorn Turn and Sandy depots, the two MOT stations will open from 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday.

MOT test centre. Image: Central Bedfordshire Council.

Cllr Ian Dalgarno, executive member for Community Services at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “At our MOT testing stations you can be assured that we won’t cut corners, that there are no gimmicks, no add-ons and no upselling; there’s just peace of mind that you’ll receive the best quality service.

“We are committed to offering great value services for our residents and businesses.”

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesman added: "Our fully qualified and experienced staff will test to the highest standard, and at all times adhere to the stringent guidelines set out by the Driver Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA)."

Residents and businesses can book online at www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/MOT, and by using discount code Staff45, the cost of an MOT starts from just £45.