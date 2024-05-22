North East Bedfordshire MP confirms he will stand again as general election announced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Biggleswade’s MP has confirmed that he will stand again as the Conservative candidate for North East Bedfordshire.

Richard Fuller has served the constituency since 2019 and will be fighting to keep his place in the House of Commons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...