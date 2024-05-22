North East Bedfordshire MP confirms he will stand again as general election announced
Biggleswade’s MP has confirmed that he will stand again as the Conservative candidate for North East Bedfordshire.
Richard Fuller has served the constituency since 2019 and will be fighting to keep his place in the House of Commons.
His announcement follows the Prime Minister’s speech at Downing Street this evening (May 22), with Rishi Sunak stating that a general election will be held on July 4.
Mr Fuller told the Chronicle: “I am looking forward to meeting the residents of the North Bedfordshire constituency to discuss my record over the last five years, to make the case to vote for me to be their best representative in Parliament and to return a Conservative government at the election.”