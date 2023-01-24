Central Bedfordshire Council is ‘absolutely committed’ to new health hubs – but the power to create them “falls squarely under the NHS”.

And Councillor Richard Wenham (Arlesey ward) – leader of the council – said “clearly not enough money” was being allocated for the primary care side of the NHS.

Advertisement

But he told the Chronicle funds for the Biggleswade hub are still in the council’s capital programme, and added that it would hold Bedfordshire Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK ICB) to account by lobbying the ICB, MPs and ministers.

Councillor Richard Wenham, and right, Biggleswade Hospital. Images: CBC/Google.

He is due to meet with the Chief Executive of the ICB, Felicity Cox, to understand "how things can move forward".

Councillor Wenham said: "I was extraordinarily frustrated and disappointed about the announcement in general about primary care across Bedfordshire. It seemed to be done in an enormous hurry.

Advertisement

"Not only was the Biggleswade hub under threat, but all the others bar Dunstable. We realise primary care provision needs to be addressed, but health and health provisions falls squarely under NHS England and the ICB. But clearly not enough money is being allocated for the primary care side of the service. The ICB claims it doesn't have enough revenue funding, but I find it difficult to understand, given the size of their budget."

Biggleswade Hospital had been the suggested location for the 'Ivel Valley' hub, with plans including the relocation of up to two GP practices there.

Advertisement

Cllr Wenham said: "The council always had an open mind about where the facility should be. The NHS always wanted to use Biggleswade Hospital rather than a more central site within Biggleswade. It has positives in terms of existing health facilities, but in terms of public transport it's not as convenient.

"We have been in discussions with the NHS for quite a few years about trying to get the hub off the ground. One of the benefits of the Dunstable site is that the health hub is on council land. No one knows what the future holds in terms of technology; it may be that in 20 years' time the building is not required by the NHS, so we could change it to social housing, for example, because it's a council-owned site. But the issue with the Biggleswade site is that NHS Property Services will not transfer the site at market value and let us [the council] have more control."

Advertisement

When asked if the transfer would still be a future option, Councillor Wenham replied: "That would be the ideal solution, but if not, potentially other flexibilities could be applied."

A CBC spokesman said delivery of the hubs remains a priority and it is planning a seminar/workshop to work in partnership to look at hubs and funding.

Advertisement

A BLMK spokesman said: "We do appreciate the challenges of providing primary care services and that it is the limited primary care investment fund they have for primary care premises that is the challenge for the ICB which can only be met by the NHS.