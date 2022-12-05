Planning application for 147 homes in Arlesey with 'eco-friendly measures'

A planning application to build 147 homes in the town of Arlesey has been submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council.

Cala Homes plans to build new properties (30 per cent affordable) on land at Arlesey Cross, which are set to feature "a number of environmentally friendly measures", while each home will have access to an electric vehicle charging point.

A key part of the development is the construction of further sections of the Arlesey Relief Road, which Cala Homes says "will reduce levels of traffic on the High Street". The road will extend from the existing Cala development at Arlesey Grange, directly through the site to the boundary with land owned by Central Bedfordshire Council.

The proposed layout design. Image: Cala Homes.

Cala added that continuation of the existing shared pedestrian cycleway will be provided within open space to the west, and new footpaths will be provided, along with the retention of the existing Public Right of Way. The development proposal includes the retention of hedgerows and trees on the Northern and Southern borders of the site, as well as planting new hedgerows, with gaps in existing hedgerows being filled. Italso provide new open areas for recreation.