Potton Hall for All another step closer as designs will be submitted for planning permission

Potton Hall for All took another step forward thanks to an information morning in the Brook End community centre.

Potton Town Council and the charity Potton Hall for All have been working hard to find a design which is affordable and which delivers the features "which the people of Potton need from their hall".

The new plans have been developed with Watson and Cox, a company which has built other community halls, and residents were invited to view the plans at the information morning on March 4.

A spokeswoman said: "There are of course a few details to be worked out, but the team are confident that for the money which has so far been promised to the project (around £1,700,000) a hall can be built which delivers on the main objectives – that is, a big hall which can be used by the community all through the week with additional smaller rooms. There will also be all support facilities, toilets, kitchens etc, which are needed to make it a useful venue, fully accessible for people with disabilities."

Potton Town Council voted on March 7 to ask Watson and Cox to work up the designs so that they can be submitted for planning permission. The designs are expected to go to the planners by the end of March, with a planning decision taking eight to 12 weeks.

