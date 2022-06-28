Potton Middle School to close as Central Beds Council confirms creation of Primary School

Councillors on the Executive Committee voted unanimously for a change of age range of Potton Lower School, and the formal closure of Potton Middle School in order to create a primary school with effect from September 2023.

This decision follows two consultations, in which CBC says the majority of respondents supported the proposals.

A CBC spokesman explained: “The proposals were included in the original consultation for schools in the Biggleswade area, but while the approval of the Council’s Local Plan and new data have meant that plans will be revised for neighbouring schools, changes were required sooner for the two schools in Potton, as a result of nearby schools in other areas already altering their age range.”

Potton Federation: Potton Lower and Middle Schools. Image: Google Maps.

Cllr Sue Clark, executive member for Families, Education and Children, said: “The council and the schools consider it in the best interest of children to make these changes at the earliest opportunity, as a result of the low pupil numbers in years 7 and 8 at Potton Middle School, which would mean the school’s financial viability is affected and it would not possible to continue to run good Key Stage 3 provision.”

The project will now progress through to detailed design and construction stages.