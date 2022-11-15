Potton residents feel 'forgotten and frightened' with 'vandalism and crime on the increase'

Jane Edwards, 66, told the Chronicle that people in Carters Lane are feeling "scared and isolated", because the darker nights are drawing in and nothing has been done to stamp out crime in the area. Issues have included arson, graffiti, and egg throwing, and Jane feels it is time for Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC), the police, and Grand Union Housing Group to take action.

She claimed: "Anti-social behaviour has been a problem for around a year now, especially in the car park near our bungalows. Earlier this year, my car had its windscreen smashed in [January 17] and on the 23rd it was set alight and completely gutted. But no-one was ever caught; there was no evidence."

In 2021 a van was also damaged, and as a result of the mounting incidents, Jane says a 'community trigger' was actioned in March, meaning the police, CBC, and Grand Union Housing worked together to see how the area could be made safer.

Jane's car after its windscreen was smashed, and right, after the arson. 'You can see how dark the car park is,' said Jane.

Jane added: "CCTV was suggested; however, the council then said it was 'not feasible'. Other problems have happened since, such as egg throwing. Graffiti is also an issue - particularly on people's garden fences, and in the car park. There is an alleyway nearby which is also very dark."

Jane claims that Grand Union Housing has promised its bungalow residents ring doorbells and motion sensor lights. But she says this has not happened yet and that there has been a delay with installing the lights.

Jane told the Chronicle: "I don't want to kick up a fuss and cause trouble, I just wants people to be safe; their safety is at stake, and feels there's no other option but to speak out. We just want people to get a picture of the situation.

"The community day was successful for Central Bedfordshire Council, the police, and Grand Union Housing, but not for us residents. We want to know what they have been doing over the last eight months? We certainly need more police patrols."

Sergeant Jack Sharp from the Biggleswade and Sandy community policing team said: “We have been running regular patrols in and around Carters Lane in Potton to address these issues, as well as holding a joint action day in the village in recent weeks. We also have an officer taking a specific look at these issues to understand if there is more we could be doing. I’d encourage people to report things to us, so we can get that complete picture of what is happening. Officers from our team will also be making contact with Mrs Edwards.”

Phil Hardy, executive director of operations, Grand Union Housing Group, said: "We are aware of the issues in Potton and have been working hard in partnership with Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC), Bedfordshire Police and Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue by participating in the Community Action Days. I am sorry that Miss Edwards feels forgotten and frightened but would like to reassure her that we will do what we can to help our residents feel safer in their homes.

"The garage area has been secured and we are making changes to the bushes and trees to maximise the light and minimise the opportunity for people to conceal themselves. Whilst neighbourhood CCTV is not practicable, we were pleased to offer free-of-charge Ring doorbells to residents, and one doorbell has already been fitted. We have made contact with Miss Edwards to arrange installation. We have also ordered a light fitting for the front of Miss Edwards’ home and that of her neighbour and, once the materials have arrived, we will arrange their installation."