£200k 'major refurbishment works' planned for Sandy's All Weather Pitch

Sandy’s sports provision will have a great boost this autumn as major refurbishment works on the All Weather Pitch at Sunderland Road Recreation Ground come to completion.

The All Weather Pitch, which first opened in 1995, is the home ground of Shefford and Sandy Hockey Club and is used regularly by local football clubs, community organisations and pupils of Sandy Secondary School.

The facility is owned by Sandy Sports and Leisure Association (SSLA), a registered charity, with Sandy Town Council as it's sole trustee. It is managed by Stevenage Leisure Ltd.

The All Weather Pitch. Photo: Sandy Town Council.

A Sandy Town Council spokeswoman, said: "This project, costing around £200,000 has been financed by SSLA from accumulated funds, supported by grants gratefully received from Sport England and Central Bedfordshire Council's Community Asset Fund."

The works had been planned for 2020 but were delayed by the pandemic and so began in late July.

The project includes: replacing the existing carpet and shock pad; creating an enclosed spectator area with a dedicated gate, protective rail and fencing; creating a recess to accommodate new shelters for players, trainers, and officials; extensive fence repairs; repairs to existing hockey and football goals; installing a new pitch division net, cable and ancillary equipment.