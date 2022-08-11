Pub in Biggleswade saved as plans to turn the listed building into a house are rejected

East Bedfordshire's Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) members are giving a hearty ‘cheers!’ as plans to turn Biggleswade's Red Lion pub into a house have been rejected.

The establishment closed for good in January 2019 after it was sold to developers by Greene King, and locals were saddened when an application to turn it into 'one dwelling' was submitted in March 2022.

In its design and access statement, Elliott Builders Ltd stated that the change would contribute to housing stock and create jobs, but Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) recently disagreed and said it would "result in the loss of a community facility".

The Red Lion.

Dave Strong, chair of East Bedfordshire CAMRA, said: "Since closing, previous locals and staff of the pub, as well as CAMRA, have worked tirelessly to try and stop the Grade II listed pub being demolished.

"In 2018 CAMRA had applied for an Asset of Community Value (ACV) on behalf of the pub, to highlight the vital role it played in the community, but CBC refused the ACV application for the pub.

"CAMRA alongside local residents therefore focused on our objections to the planning proposals: it would result in a significant and permanent hole in the fabric of the rapidly growing Biggleswade community.

"Fortunately, CBC agreed with the objections outlined by CAMRA and members of the Biggleswade community, and refused the planning application.

CAMRA members during a social at The Plough in Langford. Image: East Beds CAMRA.

"This means that, for the time being, this great former asset to the Biggleswade pub scene may eventually reopen again."

The Red Lion, London Road, was once a "popular, thriving" pub, "known for both its good beer and good live music".

However, in its planning statement, Elliott Builders Ltd stated that they intended to convert the former pub into a one-dwelling house, demolish single-storey rear extensions, and convert the rear two-storey outbuilding into garaging and storage.

It stated that the proposal would make a "contribution towards the local housing stock" and "contribute towards the vitality of the existing local services, particularly in the town centre area".

Dave (centre, wearing blue) in The Crown Hotel, Biggleswade. Image: East Beds CAMRA.

It added: "Although the proposal would result in the loss of a vacant public house...there are a number of other public houses and bars within a short walking distance from the site.

"The proposed dwelling would create access to jobs during the construction/conversion process."

However, Central Bedfordshire Council stated: "The proposed development would result in the loss of a community facility and associated employment, and it is not considered that the loss has been robustly justified. There is an absence of evidence to show that the facility no longer serves the community, that it is surplus to requirement, and that there is a lack of need for any other community facility.

"Furthermore, it has not been demonstrated that the facility is no longer viable, and that all reasonable efforts have been made to sell or let the premises.”

Dave added: "I am delighted that our hard work has paid off.

"I'd like to thank all local residents, previous staff and locals of the pub, and CAMRA volunteers for their time and effort in helping prevent the conversion of the Red Lion.

"East Beds CAMRA welcomes this decision and we hope that this will lead to the pub re-opening in the future."