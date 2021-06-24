Sandy's skatepark receives £3k gift towards upgrade from PCC

Sandy Town Council’s ambition to provide a new, high quality concrete skatepark has gained more momentum following the awarding of £3,115 in grant funding from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Youth Spaces fund.

The grant adds to further funding secured by the council to upgrade the existing skatepark at Sunderland Road.

To date, the council has secured approximately £44,000 in grant funding and s106 outdoor sport contributions towards the project.

The old skatepark. Photo: Sandy Town Council.

These funds, acquired by applying to external bodies, were granted specifically for the purpose of creating a new improved skatepark facility for Sandy, and as with most grant funding, must be spent in line with the purpose for which they were awarded.

Sandy’s current skatepark provides limited opportunity for skating, scooter, and BMXing enthusiasts in the town.

The council previously committed to an ambition to provide Sandy with a new and improved concrete skatepark, which it says would offer greater enrichment and longevity.

A spokesman said: “The council hopes to ensure young people, and those of all ages who are interested in skating in Sandy can access the same opportunities as in neighbouring towns to participate in this growing Olympic sport.

“This ambition will see the project shortly go out to tender for a contractor to partner with the council on the consultation, design and build of a new skatepark.

“The council is at an early stage in its endeavour and the future of the project will rely upon further fundraising and grant opportunities which the council is actively exploring.”

You can help get Sandy a new, improved skatepark by showing your support for the project.