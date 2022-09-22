Stagecoach is under fire for cutting "lifeline" bus services from Biggleswade to Bedford.

The bus company has announced that it is scrapping the number 72 and 73 buses from October 30 – which also serve towns including Sandy and Potton, and provide "vital links" to schools, colleges and Bedford Hospital.

However, Stagecoach says that the routes are "unsustainable" and that its new bus network - with changes across Bedfordshire - reflects post-pandemic travel patterns.

A Stagecoach bus on its travels through Potton. Image: Cllr Wye.

Central Bedfordshire Councillor, Dr Hayley Whitaker, of Biggleswade South, said: "It's such a widely used service and it's quite remarkable that they are saying that it's not commercially viable.

"People have no other options for how to get to school, college, or work and it's their lifeline.

"Hopefully Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) will get something in place by the end of October. To be brutally honest, I don't think we can allow this service to disappear."

A petition has been launched by CBC Councillor Simon Ford, of Sandy ward, to "capture the public strength and feeling", and call upon the council to find a replacement service.

And within 24 hours it had already topped 500 signatures.

Councillor Ford said: "Having this vital service taken away at a difficult time for many is a huge problem and one that needs rectifying as soon as possible."

CBC Councillor Tracey Wye, of Potton ward, said: "At the moment, it is extremely difficult to live in rural communities without a car. I have had many conversations with local people who are concerned about car ownership and the toll it takes on the climate and their finances.

"A reliable and usable bus service is an essential part of solving our transport issues."

CBC Councillor, Adam Zerny, of Potton ward, added: "These bus routes are vital for many local residents, particularly local school children and those using the buses to commute.

"We will continue to put pressure on CBC to provide a replacement."

A CBC spokeswoman said: "The 72 and 73 bus routes are currently run on a commercial basis by Stagecoach and so do not receive any support from the council.

"Stagecoach recently advised us that these services have been running at a very significant loss and as such are no longer viable. We have been in negotiation with them since they notified us of their intention to withdraw to try and avoid this situation and discuss with them possible options to keep the services operating, but we have been unable to reach agreement on this.

"We are aware students travelling to and from Bedford College and from Potton to Stratton Upper School in Biggleswade use the 72/73 services and have ensured these requirements are part of discussions about replacement services with other bus operators."

Darren Roe, managing director for Stagecoach East, said: “In line with government requirements, we have designed a new core network to provide a sustainable bus network now so that we can grow services over the long term.

"Looking ahead, buses are critical to helping achieve a green economic recovery, tackling climate change, ensuring cleaner air, and supporting connected communities.

“We will be working together with national and local government to attract more people onto more sustainable public transport."