Stotfold dance company left devastated at decision to turn practice venue into new library

Staff at Gifford Dance Academy believe that the community has "been ignored" as Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) and Stotfold Town Council plough ahead with plans to move the library from its current location at the Simpson Centre. The move is said to provide "extra study space, improved broadband technologies, and IT zones"; however, the award-winning dance school is now desperately searching for a venue as big as the Greenacre Centre's Oak Hall.

Volunteer, Nikki Gifford, claimed: "We are disappointed at the decision to approve the plan. We need the Greenacre Centre to rehearse our 'big stage' pieces, and its high ceilings for acrobatics. The girls have just won a big competition in Peterborough and scored full marks – you’d like to think the councils would support them."

The consultation about moving the library to the Greenacre Centre showed that 76 per cent of people 'strongly disagreed/disagreed with the move', although only four per cent of residents responded.

Gifford Dance Academy at the regional competition in Peterborough.

But Nikki claimed: "CBC dismissed the consultation on the basis that not enough people signed it, but they didn't really advertise it. A leaflet should have been posted through everyone's door. So many people didn't want the library to move - it's too far for elderly people to walk to. Meanwhile, the hall [at the Greenacre Centre] could have made money from other groups but it wasn't given a chance to thrive."

In a joint statement, a spokesman for CBC and Stotfold Town Council said: "At their executive meeting on October 11, CBC approved the proposed relocation of Stotfold Library, following its 12 week public consultation, working in partnership with Stotfold Town Council as the project proposer. On the following Tuesday, 18th, Stotfold Town Council agreed to the change of use of the Oak Hall from hireable space to a relocated library provision. The two regular hirers of the Oak Hall were then advised of the decision. As previously reported, of the approx. 13,000 residents in Stotfold, 465 (four per cent) responses to the consultation were received. This suggests overall no objection or indifference from the remaining 96 per cent of the population.

"The Oak Hall has been difficult to hire out, since the transfer of the Greenacre Centre from developers to the Town Council in 2017, largely due to its size and poor parking provision. With the same promotion of its venues, Stotfold Town Council has been able to fill a large amount of the hireable time at its Memorial Hall.

"As part of the consultation [with Gifford Dance Academy], a long list of alternative venues within Stotfold was identified; at least one of which was already used by the dance group, in addition to the Oak Hall and other venues in adjacent towns. Stotfold Town Council has advised its two remaining regular hirers that it is unable to accommodate them in the Oak Hall after 31st December, and they've been offered alternative space in the Memorial Hall. The space and ceiling height provides the environment both hirers require."

However, Nikki claimed: "The town council know that the Memorial Hall is no substitute for Oak Hall."