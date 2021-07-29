Take advantage of 'Shop Sandy' leaflet that's jam-packed with vouchers and offers

Sandy shoppers are being welcomed back to the High Street in style, with offers and deals to support the local economy.

To encourage the community back into Sandy High Street now that restrictions have been lifted, the Town Council and Sandy Centre Group, in partnership with local businesses, have produced a ‘Shop Sandy’ leaflet, which is jam-packed with vouchers and great offers for local residents.

15 town centre businesses are offering deals, savings and free gifts during August, and the leaflets will be delivered to homes around the town this week.

Shop Sandy. Photo: Sandy Town Council.

A Sandy Town Council spokeswoman, said: "There really is something for everyone, with discounts and free goodies available at a great variety of businesses, from specialist retailers and salons, to estate agents to eateries and more.

"The voucher leaflets were produced using funding from the government’s Welcome Back Fund, which aims to support the safe return to high streets and help build back better from the pandemic.

"The council will also use this funding to enhance the town centre with additional planters, decorative lighting and bunting, banners promoting the town’s great features and a high street map and directory."

But that's not all! Sandy Town Council is organising a Summer Street Market in Sandy Market Square on Sunday, August 22, from 10am – 4pm. This will include a variety of locally made products, such as food, gifts, crafts, homewares and more, while local musicians will entertain visitors with live music at the community stand.

At the same time, Let’s Get Going community interest company will run a Fun Day in the nearby Bedford Road recreation ground, with sports activities, community group stalls and refreshments on offer.

The spokeswoman added: "Keep your eyes peeled for the special offer leaflet dropping onto your doormat soon and make sure to visit Sandy Town Centre on August 22 to enjoy some fun for all the family.