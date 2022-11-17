This is when your bins will be collected during festive period in Central Bedfordshire

The council will place tags on bins to advise residents that their waste will be collected the day after their normal collection day over Christmas and New Year. All refuse, recycling and food waste collections will resume as normal on Monday, January 9.

Revised refuse and recycling collections days:

· Monday, December 26, will be collected on Tuesday, December 27

CBC headquarters, Chicksands.

· Tuesday, December 27, will be collected on Wednesday, December 28

· Wednesday, December 28, will be collected on Thursday, December 29

· Thursday, December 29, will be collected on Friday, December 30

· Friday, December 30, will be collected on Saturday, January 31

Advertisement

· Monday, January 2, will be collected on Tuesday, January 3

· Tuesday, January 3, will be collected on Wednesday, January 4

· Wednesday, January 4, will be collected on Thursday, January 5

· Thursday, January 5, will be collected on Friday, January 6

Advertisement

· Friday, January 6, will be collected on Saturday, January 7

Local Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs) will continue to stay open seven days a week, between 9am and 5pm, except on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day when they’re closed. On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, the HWRCs will be open between 9am and 1pm.

Real Christmas trees will be collected for recycling between Monday 9 and Friday, January 20 inclusive. Residents simply need to place their real Christmas tree next to their recycling bin (not in any bin or bag) on the relevant recycling bin collection day. Real Christmas Trees should be no taller than six feet (183cm), with trunks no greater than three inches in diameter (8cm) and all decorations need to be removed. During this period, no other garden waste will be collected. More information on Christmas and New Year bin collections is available on the council's website.

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, executive member for Community Services at Central Bedfordshire, said: “Residents can visit our website to see information about what can go into their kerbside bins, what can be recycled, and the items accepted at one of our Household Waste Recycling Centres which are open every day except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.”

Advertisement