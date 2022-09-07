Town Council under fire over 'unfair' decision to ask non-Biggleswade residents to relinquish allotment plots

The Town Council has come under fire after it recently gave notice to around three members asking them to relinquish their land by September 2023.Those asked to return the land do not live in Biggleswade, but have been left feeling "used" after years of time and dedication.However, the council told the Chronicle that it aims to reduce the allotments waiting list to "satisfy existing high demand levels", as part of its obligations to its council tax payers.One allotment holder, from Dunton, who has been asked to relinquish their plot, claimed: "I've had it since 2006. It holds family memories, and it's a lovely community."The town council stopped allowing people outside of Biggleswade to have a plot at least five years ago; they've had time to think of an alternative plan to this."Around two or three people are affected by the latest decision, but we have had our allotments the longest. There's only around seven plots in total for three people."It's appalling, and the Town Council were not apologetic."The residents received an email/letter from the council in July notifying them of the policy changes. Termination notices were issued on September 1. The plot holder claimed: "We feel completely let down."I believe the waiting list has about 50 people. If there were 30 of us outside of Biggleswade who had to leave the allotment, then I could understand. It's a political decision."

Central Bedfordshire Councillor, Dr Hayley Whitaker, told the Chronicle: "It's a huge shame. Historically, Biggleswade has struggled to get people to take on its allotments and these people have been there around 15, 16, 17 years. It's time, dedication, cultivation."I understand there's a waiting list but I don't think that asking two or three residents to leave is going to make a huge difference. I think they feel used to be brutally honest.”She added: "The letter they received was very blunt and didn't thank them for their efforts."They shouldn't apply these new rules retrospectively."A Biggleswade Allotment Association spokesman, said: "It’s a very reasonable argument that the council has already established a custom and practice by willingly accepting people that they knew lived outside of the boundary."These tenants have then been allowed to remain on their plots for a significant amount of time without challenge from the council."Therefore, a term has impliedly entered the contract that the council were happy with this arrangement and those tenants could continue. The focus on tenants from outside of the area should not be retrospectively applied to these specific tenants."Whilst initially we had some success convincing with the officers it was finally decided by the council that the evictions would go ahead regardless and that their responsibility was towards the residents of Biggleswade who were on the waiting list."Regrettably, despite ours and the National Allotment Society's best endeavours, we were unable to convince the council to change their mind."The only option we had left to us was to take the case to court, which because our association has limited funds at its disposal, cannot afford to do so."

The allotments in Biggleswade. Credit: The Dunton resident.

A Biggleswade Town Council spokesman said: "The Town Council thanks the Chronicle for the opportunity to comment on the allotments. The Town Council has recently reviewed and agreed the allotments policy, and terms & conditions, to ensure that they are aligned and fit for purpose. The last time the Town council conducted a review was in 2016.

"In reviewing the material, the Town Council has engaged with the Biggleswade Allotments Association (BAA) and individual plot holders to maximise the benefits of the material.

"The Town Council has a comprehensive allotments improvement plan for 2022-23 in place covering all aspects of the site and is making good progress in achieving positive outcomes. The Town Council meets monthly with the BAA and individual plot holders to ensure feedback is received and acted upon. The Town Council has been proactively searching for land suitable for allotments within the parish boundary and the surrounding areas, so far without success due to the scarce nature of land in the south east.

"As part of its obligations to its council tax payers, the Town Council resolved on 26th July 2022 to implement the new policy, terms and conditions and associated documents.

An allotment in Biggleswade. Image: Biggleswade Allotment Association.