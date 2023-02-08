Trains cancelled as giant crane set to lift new Biggleswade bridge over the East Coast Main Line

A giant crane is set to lift part of a new bridge over the East Coast Main Line in Biggleswade this month – and trains through the town will be cancelled whilst the works take place.

The East Coast Main Line will be closed at the building site as the 350-tonne crane carries out the complex engineering feat. The work is due to take place on February 18 and 19 – but only if it isn’t too windy.

Lindsells Bridge will replace the existing gated level crossing to provide “a safe and more accessible” route for pedestrians, cyclists, and horse riders using the bridleway. It will also be part of Central Bedfordshire Council’s walking and cycling routes in the area.

An artist's impression of Lindsells Bridge, and right, partners marking the Lindsells Bridge milestone. Image: Central Bedfordshire Council.

A council spokesman explained: “The new high-sided bridleway bridge will include steps and ramps to offer safe access for all and is being built approximately 400 metres to the north of the current level crossing. The project is one of a series of schemes underway that will provide major infrastructure to support plans for new homes, growth, and jobs in Biggleswade in the coming years.”

Cllr Kevin Collins, Executive Member for Planning and Regeneration, said: “Lindsells Bridge will provide a safe route over the East Coast Main Line which is accessible to all walkers, cyclists, and equestrians using the popular Biggleswade Green Wheel Bridleway. This will encourage more active travel, benefit people’s health and well-being, and is important for the future of Biggleswade.

“We are making great strides in delivering the infrastructure schemes required to support more new homes, jobs, and economic growth in Biggleswade and Central Bedfordshire. This is sustainable growth that ensures our area continues to thrive.”

Further work will be carried out later in the year to position the ramps at the side of the bridge. The current Network Rail level crossing will remain available for use until the bridge is open. While the plans are approved, a variation of the bridge design with shorter ramps to reduce the impact on the environment is scheduled for discussion at Development Management Committee on Wednesday, February 22.

Luke Durston at Network Rail, said: “I am delighted that this work to replace Lindsells level crossing with a safe, accessible bridge for pedestrians, cyclists and riders is moving forward. We are committed to improving safety at all level crossings on the UK rail network and this bridge is vital to provide an alternative route across the tracks."

But not everyone is a fan of the new bridge design, with Biggleswade's mayor and deputy mayor deciding to boycott the bridge’s groundbreaking ceremony in protest over number of trees used for landscaping.

Mayor Grant Fage told the Chronicle: “The new bridleway bridge will impact the surrounding area forever. It's important to us that it's screened as fully as possible from day one, from all angles.”

Lindsells Bridge is one of the Biggleswade projects benefiting from £70million of government funding through the Housing Infrastructure Fund.