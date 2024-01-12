News you can trust since 1891
Pony trapped in Clifton trees rescued with help from fire crews

They gave her some ‘gentle encouragement’ to coax her out
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 12th Jan 2024, 12:57 GMT
Millie being coaxed out of the woods. Picture: Beds Fire and Rescue

A pony is now safe and sound after getting tangled in trees in Clifton – prompting a rescue by the fire service.

Crews from Shefford & Kempston were called on Wednesday night (January 9) to reports of a pony stuck in some trees on New Road.

Thanks to some “gentle persuasion to walk backwards” from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue, she got out unharmed and was given the all-clear after a once over from the vet.

