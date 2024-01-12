Pony trapped in Clifton trees rescued with help from fire crews
They gave her some ‘gentle encouragement’ to coax her out
A pony is now safe and sound after getting tangled in trees in Clifton – prompting a rescue by the fire service.
Crews from Shefford & Kempston were called on Wednesday night (January 9) to reports of a pony stuck in some trees on New Road.
Thanks to some “gentle persuasion to walk backwards” from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue, she got out unharmed and was given the all-clear after a once over from the vet.