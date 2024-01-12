They gave her some ‘gentle encouragement’ to coax her out

Millie being coaxed out of the woods. Picture: Beds Fire and Rescue

A pony is now safe and sound after getting tangled in trees in Clifton – prompting a rescue by the fire service.

Crews from Shefford & Kempston were called on Wednesday night (January 9) to reports of a pony stuck in some trees on New Road.