Poppies will mark Sandy’s war ceremony

As part of Sandy Town Council’s commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One, giant poppies are to be put on lampposts along the route of Sandy’s Remembrance Parade.

Mayor, Councillor Michael Scott, and Cllr Susan Sutton, President of the Sandy Branch of the Royal British Legion, were joined by Tracey Crossland of Mama’s Coffee Shop, who has sponsored one of the lamppost poppies, to launch the initiative.

Tracey said she is: “proud to sponsor a lamppost poppy to remember those who gave their lives to keep this country free”.

She said: “I would encourage my fellow traders to show their support and also sponsor a lamppost poppy.”

Members of the public, local organisations and businesses are invited to sponsor poppies to help the town commemorate the anniversary.

Sponsors will be invited to leave a message of remembrance which will be recorded on the town council’s website.

If you would like to sponsor a poppy, visit the town council’s website (www.sandy towncouncil.gov.uk) or its offices at 10 Cambridge Road, Sandy to find out more.

The town council will also be taking part in a Nation’s Tribute on 11 November, which will see a beacon lit in a national act of remembrance.

In addition, the council has hosted a series of historical talks on WW1 at the council offices at Cambridge Road.

The final two talks in the programme are to be held in October and November at 7.30 pm in the council chamber:

>3 October – Talk on Lieutenant Walter Graves of Sandye Place.

>6 November – “We will remember them”- The Sandy War Memorial.