Potton mental health group For Men To Talk receives funding to expand its work in 2023

Peer support group ‘For Men To Talk’ has received financial funding from the Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation to grow its work in 2023.

As part of the ‘GVC Fund’, Potton-based ‘For Men To Talk’ will continue its work, which it has been providing for three years, to provide a safe and comfortable environment for men to talk about how they are feeling.

The fund will also give the opportunity for the peer support group to adapt its website and provide even more relevant, informative and supportive blogs and social media posts.

'For Men To Talk...and Walk' is every second Sunday of the month

The GVC Fund is a programme administered by the Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation as part of UK Community Foundations that aims to support local communities and projects that use sport and physical activity to raise awareness, tackle mental health stigmas and support men with mental or physical health problems to become more active.

Husband and father, Luke Newman, formed ‘For Men To Talk’ in December 2019, to get men talking about their anxiety, depression and grief.

The group has physical meetings at The Crown Hotel, Weatherspoon in Biggleswade, St Neots Golf Club, Gamlingay Eco Hub, Sandy Roundabout Club, weekly virtual meetings via Zoom and a monthly walking event. It also has a WhatsApp group used in between the days of the meetings, supporting each other through positivity and advice.

“The meetings are very informal”, said Luke. “To improve the wellbeing of men, it is important to connect to people. As well as receiving emotional support, it allows men to support others. It helps to build a sense of belonging and self-worth and real friendships have been formed.

" With the funding received, it will allow For Men To Talk to keep building on its progress and give more men the opportunity to attend the 124 meetings planned in 2023.”

"We have had 1438 attendees to 108 meetings in 2022 and I’d like to thank every single one of them. All the men should be applauded for reaching out and talking about how they feel."

An attendee of the group meeting added “Being part of ‘For Men To Talk’ is very reassuring for me. The fact that you can voice your troubles and feelings without any judgement. To be you when sometimes it is very difficult out there.”

Another said “The group has an amazing positive influence on many aspects of my life, notably through the camaraderie among group members. All just by talking. So simple, yet so effective”.

The ‘GVC Fund’ follows previous financial grants from BLMK ICS NHS England Suicide Prevention Funding as part of their ‘Heads-Up’ campaign and more recently the Mental Health Inequalities Community Grant Scheme, which also promotes awareness of the Stay Alive App to support working towards a reduction in suicides locally.