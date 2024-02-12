Fire chief warns dog owners to keep their pet on a lead around livestock

A pregnant sheep had to be rescued by firefighters after being chased by a dog into the river at Shefford.

At 1.36pm on Sunday, crews from Kempston and Biggleswade were called to reports of an injured sheep in the river at Clifton Road in Shefford. The pregnant sheep was trapped in branches and was in danger of falling into the flooded river after being chased by a dog.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The animal was rescued by crews using specialist equipment, checked for any visible injuries and returned to its flock in a nearby field.