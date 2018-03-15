Psychic investigator from Moggerhanger launches new book dealing with supernatural

A psychic investigator from Moggerhanger has published a book on the supernatural.

Gail Webb has worked for years as a medium, investigating cases of supernatural happenings, and was asked to write a book detailing the incidents that many people have encountered.

The book, Soul Searchers, and Gail says it features cases that are true accounts and are from the regions of Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire, and is already receiving 5-star ratings on it on sale at Amazon.

Gail said: “I have been told it has really helped people who are and have been suffering from paranormal activity within their home.”

Gail runs events, workshops and courses throughout the year and her next event is at The Orchard Communith Centre, Biggleswade on April 14 with healer Matthew Manning.