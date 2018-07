The children at Wrestlingworth Lower School are thrilled with their new playground equipment.

“It’s amazing”, “Perfect” and “Cool, cool, double cool” were some of the comments the children made after their first day of play.

Nancy Sheehan, head teacher, said: “We are delighted to be able to provide even more outdoor learning opportunities.”

One parent added: “I think that the fabulous equipment will really enhance playtimes. Every parent is amazed at the life-like grass!”