Rebranded Sandy Garden & Craft show a success - with almost twice as many visitors to the event
The rebranded Sandy Show has been hailed as a success – proving bigger and better than last year’s event.
The Sandy Garden & Craft Show was held at Sandy Conservative this month, after years of setbacks.
There were no Shows possible in 2020 and 2021, due to Covid restrictions and other factors.
Chair of the show Andrew Havergal explained: “The loss ofSandye Place as our historic venue, due to closure of the school in 2019 and the effects of the Covid pandemic had significant effects, not only with the Show, which has been running mostly uninterrupted since 1868.
"Following the modest success of the return in 2022, it was agreed in committee meetings that a 'fresh new look' would encourage more entries into the annual event and thus The Sandy Garden & Craft Show came to fruition.”
This year's event on September 2 attracted many more entries from more exhibitors than in 2022. So much so, that Mr Havergal admitted that some parts of the display tables were rather 'packed' and the show would need to have more space in order to grow.
In total there were 91 exhibitors compared to 48 in 2022, and 550 entries – up from 330 last year. There were also almost double the number of visitors through the door.
A show spokesman added: “Within thoss figures, it was very encouraging to see a significant uplift in entries by handicrafters - one of the main features of the rebranding project in order to encourage new exhibitors, young and not so young, skilled and novices - reflecting today's society. Naturally the Show retained many of its traditional element, flowers, fruit, vegetables and the culinary arts.”
Mr Havergal thanked all the judges, stewards, sponsors and helpers working in the background to make it all happen. But after 13 years at the helm wondered if there was ‘someone out there’ willing and able to take up the challenge of “moving the show to new heights”.
The Annual General Meeting of the Show Committee will be on Tuesday, October 10 in the Bowls Pavilion of Sandy Conservative Club, Bedford Road, starting at 7.30pm. All welcome to come along with your comments and ideas.