Rebranded Sandy Garden & Craft show a success - with almost twice as many visitors to the event

Help needed as committee looks to take show to the next level

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The rebranded Sandy Show has been hailed as a success – proving bigger and better than last year’s event.

The Sandy Garden & Craft Show was held at Sandy Conservative this month, after years of setbacks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were no Shows possible in 2020 and 2021, due to Covid restrictions and other factors.

The Awards and Trophies waiting to be presented

Chair of the show Andrew Havergal explained: “The loss ofSandye Place as our historic venue, due to closure of the school in 2019 and the effects of the Covid pandemic had significant effects, not only with the Show, which has been running mostly uninterrupted since 1868.

"Following the modest success of the return in 2022, it was agreed in committee meetings that a 'fresh new look' would encourage more entries into the annual event and thus The Sandy Garden & Craft Show came to fruition.”

This year's event on September 2 attracted many more entries from more exhibitors than in 2022. So much so, that Mr Havergal admitted that some parts of the display tables were rather 'packed' and the show would need to have more space in order to grow.

Andrew Havergal, Show Chair, with Cllr Joanna Howitt, Mayor of Sandy, with Michael Scott, President

Advertisement

Advertisement

In total there were 91 exhibitors compared to 48 in 2022, and 550 entries – up from 330 last year. There were also almost double the number of visitors through the door.

A show spokesman added: “Within thoss figures, it was very encouraging to see a significant uplift in entries by handicrafters - one of the main features of the rebranding project in order to encourage new exhibitors, young and not so young, skilled and novices - reflecting today's society. Naturally the Show retained many of its traditional element, flowers, fruit, vegetables and the culinary arts.”

Mr Havergal thanked all the judges, stewards, sponsors and helpers working in the background to make it all happen. But after 13 years at the helm wondered if there was ‘someone out there’ willing and able to take up the challenge of “moving the show to new heights”.