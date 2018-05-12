Royal debut for carnival duo

A Royal event has taken place in Sandy ahead of the town’s annual carnival.

Sandy Carnival has once again chosen their new Prince and Princess to head the carnival parade on Saturday 9 June.

Last Sunday saw stiff competition from children from Sandy and surrounding villages bid to become the new Prince and Princess. This year Jack Bowler ,aged 9, from Robert Peel Primary and Maile Cahill-Ritter, aged 9, from Sandye Place Academy impressed judges Daniel and Zoe Davie from Estate Agents Inskip and Davie and Sam Quinney from Prepared to Party in the town.

“Once again judging was a hard task as all the children presented themselves so well,” said Daniel. “The Sandy Carnival Committee laid on loads of party food and fizzy drinks so the atmosphere was wonderful, it’s a shame we can’t have an open top bus with all the entries winning.”