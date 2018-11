An 11-year-old Sandy boy is appearing on stage at Milton Keynes Theatre this week, in the touring production of Nativity! The Musical.

Kaspar Cahill Ritter, whose family and schoolfriends are going to see the show, said: “The best part is meeting new people and making new friends and, of course, the performing.

“I auditioned for the show because I love musical theatre and thought it would be an amazing opportunity.

"Everyone is really excited and pleased for me.”