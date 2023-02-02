Shefford firefighters rescue freezing dog after it becomes trapped in icy water

A crew was mobilised to Broom Road, Stanford, at 1.12pm to rescue a dog that had become trapped in a frozen lake.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "One firefighter from Shefford wearing water safe PPE was deployed to rescue the dog from the water. The dog was then left in the care of the owner."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luckily, the dog was unharmed, but Shefford Community Fire Station is now issuing advice to pet owners during the cold weather.

The rescue. Image: Shefford Community Fire Station.

It stated: "Winter is especially dangerous because of the temptation to play on ice formed over open water, rivers or canals. It's risky for everyone, but both children and pets are especially at risk, as well as adults who might attempt to rescue them."

Its advice includes:

- Teach children not to go onto the ice under any circumstances

- Don’t go onto ice or into the water to rescue a dog. Instead, move to a place the dog will be able to climb out and call them towards you

- Keep dogs on leads near ice and don’t throw sticks or toys onto the ice

- Time your walks to make the most of the daylight; if you need to walk in the evening only use well-lit areas or take a route which avoids water

Advertisement

Advertisement

- Keep well away from the edge when walking near water