Shillington woman's decorated door wins garden centre's autumn competition
With the year entering its final chapter, what better way to celebrate the season than announcing the winners of Hitchin Garden Centre’s "Decorate Your Door this Autumn" competition?
Hayley Isaac, of Shillington, impressed the judges with her door display which had charming simplicity and rustic appeal. Hayley’s clever use of seasonal elements, pumpkins, autumn gonks and a doormat in muted earthy tones perfectly embodied the cosy and warm ambience of autumn. The beautifully arranged autumn foliage added an extra touch of elegance to his entrance.
Hayley was picked as the lucky winner and will receive a British Garden Centres Gift Card to spend in store!
She said of her win: “I was over the moon to hear the news that I had won a prize for the decorate your door competition. I decorate my door every year to suit each season, but autumn is always my favourite theme. I just love the autumnal colours and plants, particularly the vibrant reds. People in the village always comment when passing. I have already started planning my Christmas door. I’m going for a black-and-white theme this year!”
Gareth Hampson, Hitchin Garden Centre Manager said: “The level of creativity and imagination shown by all participants was truly outstanding, making the judging process a challenge but we are delighted to announce Hayley as the talented winner who has truly embraced the essence of autumn. We want to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Hayley and thank everyone who participated and made this competition a resounding success. Stay tuned for more exciting events and competitions in the future!”