Shillington woman's decorated door wins garden centre's autumn competition

With the year entering its final chapter, what better way to celebrate the season than announcing the winners of Hitchin Garden Centre’s "Decorate Your Door this Autumn" competition?

Hayley Isaac, of Shillington, impressed the judges with her door display which had charming simplicity and rustic appeal. Hayley’s clever use of seasonal elements, pumpkins, autumn gonks and a doormat in muted earthy tones perfectly embodied the cosy and warm ambience of autumn. The beautifully arranged autumn foliage added an extra touch of elegance to his entrance.

Hayley was picked as the lucky winner and will receive a British Garden Centres Gift Card to spend in store!

Hayley Isaac's winning Decorate Your Door entry. Picture: British Garden Centres

She said of her win: “I was over the moon to hear the news that I had won a prize for the decorate your door competition. I decorate my door every year to suit each season, but autumn is always my favourite theme. I just love the autumnal colours and plants, particularly the vibrant reds. People in the village always comment when passing. I have already started planning my Christmas door. I’m going for a black-and-white theme this year!”