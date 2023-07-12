Specsavers in Biggleswade raise more than £500 for Guide Dogs for the Blind
A Biggleswade opticians has raised over £550 for Guide Dogs for the Blind by completing a 5k dog walk.
A team from Specsavers, in Market Square, took part in the walk along with their pooches and family members, with guide dog Archie leading the way.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Store director Kam Chana says: “We’re a store full of dog lovers, so we jumped at the chance of taking our pups out for a walk to raise funds for such a worthy and important local charity. We believe that people with sight loss deserve to live their lives as independently as possible and with the help of guide dogs this makes this achievable. We’d like to thank everyone who kindly donated and took part in our team fundraiser.”
Guide Dogs for the Blind volunteer, EllieBurke, added: “It was wonderful to see so many people with their dogs here to raise money for us, all the dogs were so well behaved too!”
For more information or to book a sight or hearing test, call Specsavers on 01767 570128 or visit the website.