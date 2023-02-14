A family home in Stanford was evacuated after a tumble dryer caught fire.

Fire crews from Biggleswade and Shefford extinguished the blaze and removed the appliance from the building, which had caused smoke logging in the kitchen and dining room.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luckily, no-one was hurt, as the family had escaped the property quickly and dialled 999.

The burnt out dryer. Image: Biggleswade Community Fire Station.

Biggleswade Community Fire Station stated: "The house owner noticed the tumble dryer smoking, switched it off, and evacuated the family. We removed the tumble dryer to outside and extinguished remaining hot spots using a hose reel. The cause of fire was a build up of lint in the machine."

The incident happened on February 1 and the fire service was called at around 3.34am.

Advertisement

Advertisement