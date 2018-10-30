Tell your family war stories during exhibition in Sandy

An exhibition of photographs will reveal more about Sandy during the First World War.

Sandy Historical Research Group (SHRG) are to hold a public exhibition of photographs of Sandy in the Great War.

The exhibition will be held in Sandy Town Council Chamber, Cambridge Road, on Saturday, November 10, from 10am until 1pm.

SHRG chairman, Alan Bailey, said: “We hold in our extensive archives many fascinating photographs taken in Sandy during the Great War.

“This exhibition will enable local people to view some of them. We are also inviting members of the public to come along and tell us their family stories from the events of 100 years ago so that we can record them for the benefit of future generations.”

Alan added: “This exhibition is our group’s way of commemorating the centenary of the signing of the Armistice which ended the Great War in 1918.”

Admission is £2, members free, and refreshments will be available.