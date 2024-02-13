The Henlow Singers need your voice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Henlow Singers are still actively seeking more members of all ages and abilities. We especially need Altos, Tenors and Basses!

You do not have to be able to read music, but it would be an advantage, and there is no audition required, just come and try us out! You may not have sung for a while and feel ‘rusty’, but singing is good for the soul, makes you happy and is great exercise. You also do not have to live in Henlow, as we have members from several of the surrounding villages and towns, and lifts can be arranged.

We are a very friendly community (not church) group, who sing mostly classical and sacred choral music, and rehearsals are fun, relaxing and social. Rehearsals are every Monday from 7:30 - 9:00pm in Saint Mary's Church, Henlow SG16 6AN, beginning again on the 11th of March 2024, but you can join in at any time. We perform twice per year in the same church; a Christmas concert in December and a Spring/Summer concert on 28th of June 2024, after which we break up until September. We would love to see you there as a member or in the audience.

