Public meeting seeks answers over rail service disruption at Sandy, Biggleswade and Arlesey

Following recent disruptions on railway services affecting Sandy, Biggleswade and Arlesey stations, North East Bedfordshire MP Alistair Burt has called a public meeting to bring representatives of Govia Thameslink to the constituency.

This meeting follows Mr Burt’s recent discussions with Govia Thameslink’s Chief Operating Officer Steve White.

Biggleswade Train Station

During these talks Mr White explained the railway company was experiencing staff shortages and that passengers may experience further disruptions over the coming weeks.

Commenting on the disruptions, Mr Burt said: “The awful chaos which followed the timetable changes in May 2018 is still impacting on my constituent’s lives, and I share their frustration that these disruptions are set to continue. Whilst there have been improvements over the last 6 months, any goodwill is quickly lost when passengers hear of these forecasts for further disruption.

“When I spoke to Mr White, he explained what steps Govia Thameslink were taking to mitigate these issues and to improve performance, and I have asked that he comes to the constituency to explain himself to rail users and answer their questions.”

The meeting will take place on Friday, July 12 at 7pm in Henlow Parish Hall (66 High Street, Henlow).